BANGALORE: Allowing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pension sector will enable India to raise the share of fund assets to GDP from current level of five per cent to 17 per cent, which in turn can result in assets worth $166 billion (about Rs 8.6 lakh crore), according to the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham).

In its latest report,‘Case for Allowing FDI in Pension Funds’, the chamber state that FDI in pension funds will further increase the volume of assets that can be invested into infrastructure. India requires $1 trillion (about Rs 52 lakh crore) for infrastructure investments during the 12th Five Year Plan (2012-17).

The report pointed out that the global funded pensions market (both occupational and work related) is estimated at $24.6 trillion, of which $16.2 trillion are held by pension funds. “Going by the world trends, equity allocation of these could be as high as $160 billion. A CAGR of 16.5 per cent as witnessed in Brazil will result in total pension assets of $734 billion of which equity will be $345 billion,” DS Rawat, secretary general of the body said.