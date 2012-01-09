Home Business

No staff, no life saver shot for Zenotech

HYDERABAD: Is this the end of the road for Zenotech Laboratories Ltd? The company, which changed hands from Ranbaxy to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo, is staring down the barrel with more than 9

HYDERABAD: Is this the end of the road for Zenotech Laboratories Ltd?

The company, which changed hands from Ranbaxy to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo, is staring down the barrel with more than 90 per cent of its staff bidding adieu and with production coming to a naught for more than three quarters.

“A majority of the 200-odd staff resigned as they were not paid salaries for months. Several attempts to talk it out with the management of Daiichi didn’t materialize. It’s a shell company now and its uncertain if operations will be revived,” Jayram Chigurupati, Founder, Zenotech Laboratories told Express.

In 2008, Daiichi Sankyo tookover Ranbaxy and acquired Zenotech indirectly, as Ranbaxy was the majority shareholder in Zenotech. Ranbaxy and Zenotech are the two Indian subsidiaries of Daiichi Sankyo.

Ranbaxy holds 46.84 per cent and Daiichi Sankyo holds 20 per cent in Zenotech (together they have 66.84 per cent).

Chigurupati is the largest minority shareholder with 26 per cent, while the remaining is with the public.

Citing inability to meet the MoU milestones signed after Ranbaxy acquired Zenotech, Chigurupati, moved the Company Law Board (CLB) last May.

The CLB is yet to give a final hearing. He also offered to buyback stake from Daiichi or sell his stake at `130 per share. “But they (Daiichi) didn’t respond to either proposal,” he said. Ranbaxy and Daiichi Sankyo were not immediately available for comment.

Zenotech, a specialty generic injectables company with expertise in the area of bio-technology, used to produce high-value injectables in areas such as oncology and anaesthesiology.

It used to produce and sell more than 13 products including three biotech and ten oncology products. With nil production in the past three quarters, the company didn’t publish quarterly financial statements. While the management sought time till December, 31, 2011 to hold the Annual General Body Meeting, failed to conduct the AGM.

