After an unsuccessful attempt to hive off its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) unit into a separate entity, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said it will refocus on APIs to crawl back to its feet and drive bottom line growth.

As a first, the company consolidated its R&D centre with API research to strengthen the product portfolio with high-entry barriers.

Last year, Aurobindo toyed with the idea of spinning off its API and Formulations units into separate entities and even appointed a restructuring committee to determine the roadmap. However, the management withdrew the proposal later.

“We will refocus on APIs to step up margins, develop markets for our high-value top ten products both in APIs and formulations and introduce products with high entry-barriers,” P V Ramprasad Reddy, Whole-time Director and former Chairman, Aurobindo revealed in the company’s annual report.

The company was working to manage production cycle time, cost control to optimise operating efficiencies. “We shall target to improve EBITDA quarter-on-quarter from Q2, FY13 and shall also generate adequate cash flow from operations to deleverage our balance sheet.”

Now, the company, which has been in the red for the past few quarters, is expected to focus on complex chemistry and high entry-barrier products besides consolidating its R&D activities.

According to K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Aurobindo, the dollar-rupee parity was affecting its financials. “A stronger dollar adds to our income and cash. But it also creates the need to provide for a larger quantum of repayment of our debt borrowed in foreign currencies.”

On account of sharp volatility in currencies, the company incurred a forex loss of `248 crore during 2011-12 besides impacting its foreign currency denominated borrowings.

Meanwhile, Aurobindo is ramping up its oral and preoral research for formulation products.

During 2011-12, 36 patents have been filed taking the cumulative filings to 500. It filed 30 ANDAs with USFDA, 267 dossiers in Europe, 33 in South Africa, 16 in Australia and 10 in Canada.