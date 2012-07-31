Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 13.55% increase in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2012 at Rs 233.44 crore, as against `205.58 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

While its total business grew by 23.28% to Rs 3,33,248 crore (Rs 2,70,320 crore), total deposits grew by 22.30% to Rs 1,84,882 crore (Rs 1,51,173 crore). Gross advances rose by 24.52% to Rs 1,48,366 crore (Rs 1,19,148 crore).

Operating profit for the quarter under review stood at Rs 846.78 crore (Rs 802.60 crore), a growth of 5.50%.

Total income rose by 24.73% at Rs 5,402.85 crore (Rs 4,331.77 crore) and interest income registered a growth of 25.89% at Rs 5,026.16 crore (Rs 3,992.58 crore).

Non interest income for the June quarter rose by 11.05% to Rs 376.69 crore (Rs339.19 crore). The bank’s total capital funds stood at Rs 17,549.22 crore (Rs 15,217 crore). The book value per share rose to Rs 125.98. EPS (annualised) for the first quarter of the year stood at Rs 11.72.

Gross NPA as on June 30, 2012 stood at Rs 4,409.70 crore (Rs 3,291.64 crore), with gross NPA percentage of 2.97% and 2.76% respectively.

Net NPA stood at Rs 2,152.09 crore (Rs 1,258.16 crore), with net NPA percentage of 1.48% and 1.08% respectively.