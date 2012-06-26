Natco loses patent case against Teva

ENS Economic Bureau By

Natco Pharma Ltd has lost a patent litigation against the world’s largest generci drug producer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in the US.

The patent suit involves infringement of muliple patents of multiple sclerosis treatment drug - Copaxone - that is expected to generate $3.8 billion of Teva’s total revenue of $20-$21 billion in 2012.

Israel-based Teva had also filed the suit against other players such as Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz and Mylan Labs for infringement multiple patents for the branded drug, Copaxone.

A US District Court has upheld the contention of Teva that Natco’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for the generic version of Copaxone infringes all the asserted claims of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

“While the company has not yet had the opportunity to review the court’s decision, it will fully investigate all available options once the court full opinion becomes available,” Natco said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Teva Pharmaceutical said the judge rejected Momenta/Sandoz and Mylan/Natco’s claims that the Copaxone patents are invalid and unenforceable and found that their purported generic versions of Copaxone infringed those patents.

“Teva is confident Copaxone will remain a proprietary, global market leading product for the reduction of relapses in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis over the product’s lifecycle given the strength of its intellectual property (IP) rights,” said Jeremy Levin, President & CEO, Teva.