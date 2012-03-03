Top officials of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at the launch of BharatBenz range of trucks in Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian subsidiary of global truck maker Daimler AG, said it will increase production of trucks at its Chennai facility.

“The present level of 36,000 units in a single shift can be increased to 70,000 units depending on the demand that can yield a double digit growth,” Marc Llistosella, CEO & MD, DICV.

“We will start our market launch during September with the introduction of three models, followed by the launch of 17 models covering the entire spectrum over the next 20 months,” said Marc.

The company on Friday also unveiled a new range of trucks under its brand, BharatBenz, including light and heavy duty trucks in the 9, 12, 25, 31 and 49 tonnes category. BharatBenz range was developed on Daimler subsidiary Fuso’s Canter and Mercedes-Benz’s Axor.

The company has already invested about `4,400 crore in India, particularly at the Chennai facility. This is also one of the biggest investments outside Europe Daimler had ever made.

“The BharatBenz range is 85 per cent localised to stay price-competitive. We roughly have around 400 suppliers, with 41 per cent of the total value coming from within a 50-kilometre radius of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, BharatBenz trucks will be sold and serviced through a network of 70 dealerships. The company also said it will increase its dealer network to about 100 by 2014. Daimler has tied up with banks and commercial vehicle financiers like HDFC, ICICI Bank and Sundaram Finance besides ensuring support through captive financing.