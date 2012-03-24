CHENNAI: The Rs 34-crore new North Cargo Berth-I of V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust is ready for handling different types of dry bulk cargo vessels, drawing a maximum permissible draught of 10.70 M on trial basis till Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) is ready for handling their captive cargo. Availing the new facility, the first vessel MV ATLAS was berthed on Friday. Speaking on the occasion,

A Subbiah, Chairman V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust stated that the new facility will have three more berths viz. North Cargo Berth-II, North Cargo Berth-III and North Cargo Berth-IV in the near future and all the berths put together will have the capacity of 30 million tonnes in addition to the port’s present capacity. The new berth was constructed for exclusive use of NTPL for handling coal for their 2 X 500 MW power units which are under construction. The berth is of 306 M length and having a draught of 12.8 m. The capacity of the port would be enhanced by 6.3 million tonnes when the berth is fully commissioned.