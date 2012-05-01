NEW DELHI: The government is mulling to constitute a Committee of Secretaries or a Group of Ministers that will help the Department of Communications to take a decision on steep cost of spectrum, recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), along with other critical issues in the telecom sector.

A high-level meeting of Finance, Commerce and Telecom Ministry is scheduled to be held soon, following the threat by the foreign telecom majors with stake in India to take extreme actions about their future business in India.

Norway-based telecom major Telenor has threatened to walk out of India operations. Earlier the UKbased Vodafone has threatened to take the government to international courts over the proposed retrospective income tax. MTS has threatened to take India to international court.

A senior official in the Finance Ministry confirmed that a discussion was held amongst the top officials in the three ministries (Finance, Commerce and Telecom) on Monday, following a slew of letters from the telecom operators during the last few days. The companies raised issues, ranging from policy, finance and deteriorating commercial relations with India.

“It is a concern. But we cannot allow private companies to dictate, we will discuss the issue with concerned ministries about their woes,” said a top Finance Ministry official.