KOCHI: Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank announced a partnership for extending banking and payment services to through the ubiquitous mobile platform.

With the partnership, no-frills savings account of Axis Bank will be opened for customers on the Airtel Money platform called ‘Airtel money super account powered by Axis Bank’ offering customers banking transactions including cash deposit, money transfer and withdrawal.

To begin with, savings and remittance solutions will be provided in the top four remittance corridors involving Delhi and Mumbai on the sending side and Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on the receiving side. Thereafter these services will be extended to other remittance corridors in the country, the company said.

Infosys is the technology innovation partner for the launch of ‘Airtel money Super Account powered by Axis Bank’.