Economy not rosy, diesel hike must: Basu

Published: 26th May 2012 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2012 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:&nbsp; Chief Economic Advisor to the Government Kaushik Basu has said there is a clear case for increasing diesel, LPG and kerosene prices, at the same time cautioning that the fiscal deficit would grow to hurt growth if this is not done. The fiscal deficit for 2011-12 has been estimated at 5.9% of GDP.

Making his assertion on a TV channel, Basu added that the government has a two-month window to increase the prices of diesel, LPG and kerosene.

Basu said he hoped that petrol prices would not be rolled back. A rollback “will have a damaging impact on India’s fiscal deficit”, he said, making it clear that a rollback would be worse in terms of overall pain than maintaining the present oil price hike.

Talking about the present state of the economy, Basu said it is not a pretty picture. And that is primarily because critical economic indicators, be it manufacturing, automobile, power generation, infrastructure are all on a negative growth trajectory.

The failure to implement critical reforms including foreign direct investment in retail, banking, pension, insurance or goods and services tax have also damaged India’s growth prospects and India’s investment ratings, Basu said in his interview.

According to Basu, India must position itself to take advantage of economic opportunities when the international economic horizon changes, something the country is not doing effectively and clearly.

Basu, considered part of the Holy Trinity that includes Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia as its other members, has been often been seen as the opposition within the government as far as economic matters are concerned. Basu’s term ends in August.

The government had on May 24 hiked petrol prices by about `7.50 per litre, the highest ever in the history of independent India leading to nationwide protest for a country which is already reeling under abnormal price hike and high inflation, measured&nbsp; at 7.23 per cent in April.

