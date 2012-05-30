NEW DELHI: State-run Maharatna PSU, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), reported a three per cent rise in its net profit for January-March quarter that stood at 1,577 crore.

Net sales of the company were up 12.17 per cent year-on-year at Rs 15,079 crore during the quarter under review. However, for the entire 2011-12 fiscal the state-run steelmaker posted 28 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 3,543 crore against Rs 4,905 crore in the previous fiscal.

Income from operations was up by 7 per cent at Rs 50,348 crore in 2011-12. Net sales realisation also went up due to better price that its products fetched.

“Volatility in dollar-rupee valuation impacted us by `899 crore. Then just on account of coking coal we have to pay an extra of Rs 2,314 crore during the year,” SAIL Chairman CS Verma said.

“Royalties on iron ore went up and then our pay scales are due for revision with effect from January 1. We have to make provision. The total impact due to adverse factors amounted to Rs 6,849 crore,” Verma said.

The price of coking coal had gone up by $75 per tonne within the span of the year to $288 per tonne. Rupee also became weaker against dollar by around Rs 7.

Verma is optimistic about the company maintaining the fourth quarter momentum. “I think it will be able to maintain the momentum,” he said.