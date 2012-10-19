Google Inc reported third quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations, sending shares down as much as 10.5 per cent after the release came unexpectedly early, according to news agency Reuters. Trading was halted to give investors a chance to digest the news. The plunge wiped nearly $26 billion off the company’s market capitalization. Sameet Sinha, analyst at B Riley was quoted by the agency as saying that the core business seems to have slowed down significantly for Google, which is shocking. “Business grew 21 per cent in the second quarter and now just 14.7 per cent. Volumes look weaker than expected. We were expecting volumes up 37 percent and they’re saying 33 percent. We were expecting pricing down 13 per cent and here they’re down 15 percent. The only conclusion l can look at is -- search is happening more and more outside of Google.”