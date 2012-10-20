China on Saturday said leading Indian industrialist Ratan Tata was playing a "positive" role to bridge relations between two Asian giants.

In a rare commentary on Sino-India relations timed with the 50th anniversary of the 1962 Indo-China war, Shanghai-based 'Liberation Daily' quoted Tata extensively about building strong Sino-India business ties.

The paper reproduced comments by the chairman of India's leading conglomerate, Tata group of companies, calling for stronger alliance between Indian and Chinese companies.

"Not long ago, Ratan Tata, the Chief of India's largest private sector company- The Tata Group, had said that India should not be too worried about China's growing economic strength, but should instead focus on building an alliance with China."

"The relationship between two major world powers-India and China should be 'like the one between two allies'. He also went on to say that 'it was quite doable for India to develop such relations with China'," it said.

Labelling Tata's comments as "positive straight talk" and "noteworthy", the paper said these were "warmly welcomed".