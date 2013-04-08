Withdrawing of foreign institutional investors (FII) has put India Inc in a spot the move posing a big question on the source of financing the country’s wide current account deficit (CAD) ahead of fiscal year announcements.

Adding to the already low Business Confidence here, trade body, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) in its quick survey state it had taken a beating in the last 10-12 days due to FIIs withdrawing. The chamber states that they were ‘single handedly keeping the capital market alive’.

“The FIIs remained the single most inspiring factor in the last few months after central banks in several countries including the US resorted to quantitative easing,” the survey said.

The survey attributed most of the gloom in confidence to increasing political instability in the Centre. “Over 72% of the CEOs and CFOs surveyed said the political situation is getting murkier and the situation is only going to get worse as we approach the elections”, it said. Assocham cited analysts who have stated that corporates realty, automobile, PSU banks, telecommunication and infrastructure were going to put up a poor show, affecting market sentiments further.

The prospects for merchandise exports were not too bright due to slowdown in the US and disappointing job data. Imports, on the other hand, are increasing creating problems for the CAD which would be well above five per cent of the GDP for the fiscal 2012-13.

Lamenting that recent reform measures had failed to lift spirits the survey inferred that 85% of the respondents said that it is possible to return to the 8-9% growth, but the same was far fetched. “Despite government goading them, the PSUs are not willing to invest while the private sector is hard pressed for cash in any case,” the survey report said.