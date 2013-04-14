To identify and remove bottlenecks in the way of economic expansion, the Planning Commission will launch jointly with India@75 foundation an initiative - India Backbone Implementation Network (IBIN) - on April 19.

"The IBIN, structurally an organisation, is essentially a process that will promote widespread capabilities in the country to systematically convert confusion to coordination, contention to collaboration, and intentions to implementation," a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) statement said here.

IBIN is an initiative of the Planning Commission and India@75, a grassroots initiative of the CII, for realizing the dream of an inclusive, sustainable and developed India by the year 2022. Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia will launch IBIN next week.

IBIN aims to seed new techniques into the service delivery system. It seeks to build a network of partners to create capability to manage effective stakeholder dialogues, resolve dispute and conduct policy impact analysis.

The organisation will seek to find common grounds among the diverse players to move the economy to expansion which will be inclusive.

It will also build a knowledge base of tools, techniques and examples to systematically analyse situations or challenges and proactively create solutions.

"The IBIN is a fantastic opportunity to resolve issues pertaining to poor implementation and lack of multi-stakeholder consensus by institutionalising capabilities to systematically convert 'confusion to coordination, contention to collaboration, and intentions to implementation' across the country," said Arun Maira, member, Planning Commission.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee, a trustee of 'India @75' said that coordination is the first step towards building India at 75 (2022 will be the 75th year of India's independence) and IBIN will lead us into a new era.

Industry players like Infosys chairman Emeritus N R Narayana Murthy, Tata Group chairman Cyrus P Mistry, Housing Development Finance Corporation chairman Deepak Parekh, Godrej Group President Adi Godrej, are the trustees of India@75. Its executive council includes noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, sportsman Prakash Padukone and innovator R.A. Mashelkar.

The network will work on the principle that in a highly diverse democratic country, consensus and partnerships among multi-faceted and diverse stakeholders are the only ways to progressively move ahead, the statement said.

The network will seek to resolve the bottlenecks identified by the Planning Commission like land related problems, other infrastructure issues and try to build a multi-stakeholder consensus over these matters.

"We need to build a government that enables businesses, society and citizens to participate. we need a leadership that believes in this and demonstrates by action. It is a step ahead", S. Gopalakrishnan, chairman, Apex Council, India@75, said.

The IBIN model is inspired by the Total Quality Movement (TQM) model in Japan. The TQM established Japan as an international benchmark of quality in less than two decades.