General Motors India today reported 14.14 per cent decline in sales at 6,214 units in November 2013.

The company had sold 7,238 units in the same month of 2012, GM India said in a statement.

Last month's sales included 2,151 units of Beat, 1,206 units of multi-purpose vehicle Enjoy and 1,347 units of Tavera, it added.

Commenting on sales performance, GM India Vice-President P Balendran said: "As expected, the market has gone down drastically after a small spike during the festive season."

Overall, the market continues to remain sluggish due to unfavorable economic conditions and the company does not expect any improvement in the coming months, he added.

"Unless the government offers a stimulus package to the struggling automobile industry, the market is unlikely to see any upturn before a new government assumes office after elections next year," Balendran said.