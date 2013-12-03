As Oil PSUs Turn to Forex Mkt for $, RBI Mulls Swap Window

ENS Economic Bureau By

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have returned to the foreign exchange market to meet their daily dollar demand, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The central bank noted that volatility in the domestic foreign exchange market has fallen in the last few weeks and the OMCs returned to the market last week. The RBI said that it would consider opening the swap window on rare days where there is a ‘pronounced spurt’ in dollar demand.

The RBI had opened a swap window for OMCs when the dollar touched an all time low of `68.80 against the dollar. The swap window helped the three OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - meet their forex needs from the RBI directly.

On Monday, the RBI also said that it had collected $34 billion from the concessional dollar swap windows that had been opened for deposits by non resident Indians and foreign currency borrowings by banks.

In a statement the RBI said, “Going forward, the OMCs have been advised to smoothen their dollar demand, so that the upcoming bunched up demands on any particular day is covered in advance in the forward forex market or covered on days with low demand”.

RBI has also advised the OMCs to use the revolving lines of credit made available by the banks to overcome any ‘humps’ in dollar demand. The central bank has also said that OMCs have been allowed to source dollars beyond their daily requirements as ‘broad stability’ has returned to the forex markets. The excess dollars that the OMCs will pick up will be used to meet their swap commitments over a period of time.

RBI reiterated that they are closely monitoring the forex market and will continue to keep all options open regarding the settlement of OMC swaps depending on how the market evolves.

Commenting on the closure of the swap windows for FCNR(B) funds and banks’ overseas borrowings, RBI said that any new funds raised from these two sources would flow directly into the market rather than into the RBI’s forex reserves.

A Shot in the Arm for non-farm Credit

To increase the flow of credit to individuals for entrepreneurial activity in non-farm sector, the Reserve Bank on Monday said such credits should be extended through General Credit Cards scheme under the Financial Inclusion Plans (FIPs). “...any other credit card (artisan credit card, laghu udyami card, swarojgar credit card, and weaver’s card) in existence and catering to the non-farm entrepreneurial credit needs of individuals should be included for reporting of credit extended through the General Credit Cards (GCC) under the Financial Inclusion Plans (FIPs),” the Reserve Bank said in a release.