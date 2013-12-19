Joyalukkas Ventures into Real Estate Biz

Express News Service By

Jewellery retailer Joyalukkas group ventures into the real estate sector with Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers.

The first project - Gold Tower, a premium three and four BHK, 22-storeyed apartment will come in Vazhakkala near Kochi.

The project is expected to be completed in three years. The facilities in the project include fibre to the home facility that provides hi-speed broadband and television connectivity through a single cable, water purification plant, usage of solar energy and other modern amenities.

“Gold Tower is all set to raise the bar in construction, quality, design and style. It is not just India’s best but world’s best lifestyle apartment tower,” said Joy Alukkas, Chairman of the group at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The companies under the group include, Joyalukkas Jewellery, Jolly Silks, etc.Speaking on the occasion, Joy Alukkas said that the group will reach 100 jewellery outlets in 10 countries by 2014. Actor Thyagarajan and officials of the group also participated.