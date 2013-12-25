GMR Infrastructure, that manages the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is preparing to sell its total 40% stake in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport for Rs. 1,900 crore to Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

In a filing to the BSE, GMR said,” We have received a notice from MAHB, one of the shareholders of Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, seeking to exercise its right of first refusal (ROFR) for acquisition of 40 per cent stake in the airport”.

MAHB holds 20% stake in the Turkish airport while Turkey-based Limak Construction holds another 40 per cent.

In a regulatory filing, MAHB said that it had exercised its ROFR for buying the 40% stake. The company said, “As permitted under the ISG Shareholders Agreement and the LGM Shareholders Agreement, MAHB exercised its RoFR through an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of MAHB called Malaysia Airports MSC Sdn Bhd (‘MAMSC’).” The consideration mentioned in the filing for the transaction is Euro 22 million or Rs. 1900 crore.

“It is anticipated that MAMSC will shortly enter into a share purchase agreement with GMRI, GMRO and GMRIG collectively known as the “GMR Group” or the “Vendors”...for a total consideration of euro 225,000,000,” the filing said.

It may be recalled that GMR had announced this project in 2008. The capital expenditure expected in the project was roughly around Rs. 4,000 crore out of which the major component was debt.

This is not the first time that GMR has exited an airport project. Last year, it had to walk out of the Male airport project.

According to reports, it also exited a gas-fired power project in Singapore this year. It has been trying to follow an asset light strategy, said analysts and even sold its stake in coal mines in South Africa.