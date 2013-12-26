IT Sector May Witness Better Growth

ENS Economic Bureau By

IT industry body, Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies) has forecasted that the Indian Information Technology sector is likely to witness a growth of 12-14% for FY14. But this is unlikely to be a secular trend as high performers will have the task of dragging their slacking peers to the finish line.

Bangalore-based Wipro and Infosys saw only marginal growth in Q2 FY14 but is yet to find a firm footing.

The calendar year (2013) has been volatile at best for the sector due to the Eurozone crisis and low consumer confidence in the US; the single biggest destination for Indian IT exports.

“2014-15 is going to be better than 2013-14, which was better than 2012-13. It will be good for us as well as the industry,” N Chandrasekaran, CEO and MD of TCS was quoted by agencies as saying. However, his optimism rests with TCS which has given consistent stellar performances. TCS reported a 23.86% sequential profit at Rs. 4,702 crore in the second quarter of FY14 while their revenues jumped 16.6% qoq and 34.3% yoy to Rs. 20,977 crore.

Infosys reported a 1.6% increase in net profit (INR terms) in Q2 at Rs. 2,407 crore and a 1.4% sequential growth. Wipro saw some momentum as their net profit was up 28 per cent yoy to Rs. 1,932 crore. The year 2014 is likely to pose challenges as the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill will come up for debate in the US after the holiday season.

Visa shortage will be in the range of 60% increasing subcontracting costs. Even the third quarter (September-December) will witness slowdown in activity due to furloughs as well as the holiday season in the US and Europe. Even in the domestic front, the sector waits for relief only after the general election in mid 2014. But the sector looks for hope in the domestic front in the near future as government IT spending is likely to reach $6.4 billion in 2013, according to IT research firm Gartner.