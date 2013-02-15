Home Business

DRL’s Red Heart Pill off R&D shelves

It’s no morning-after pill. It’s called the Polypill, a four-in-one pill to help patients cope up after a heart attack.

It took Dr Reddy’s Laboratories more than half-a-decade of research and resources to try and bring it into the market. But now, the company has decided to pop the pill off its R&D shelves.

According to DRL, the product, which was also favourably called the ‘Red Heart Pill,’ doesn’t fit into the company’s new scheme of things anymore. “For all practical purposes, we have stopped work on polypill. It doesn’t fit into our scheme of things now. We are not actively pursuing it,” said Saumen Chakraborty, President & CFO, DRL without disclosing further reasons.

Though it wasn’t conceived as a blockbuster drug, it was expected to give volumes considering polypill’s anticipated competitive price of below `100 per month.

DRL’s work on polypill dates back to 2006. The company completed local clinical trials in July, 2007. It’s uncertain if the global trials slated for February, 2008 were completed. Originally, DRL targeted to launch polypill in 2009-10.

Polypill is aimed at patients who have suffered a heart attack and are on medication to avoid further strokes. The combination drug was to have aspirin, statin to lower blood pressure, a beta blocker and ACE inhibitor — drugs that are prescribed separately to patients following an attack.

