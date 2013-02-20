If there’s one industry that was left disappointed with the last couple of Budgets, it’s undoubtedly the pharma industry. Considered to be one of the few sectors that has been registering positive annual growth at about 15-20 per cent, despite turbulent economic environment, the pharma sector’s wishlist remained unattended.

“A multi-fold increase in the R&D fund should be earmarked for the industry,” said Dr P Bhaskara Narayana, Director & CFO, NATCO Pharma adding that the sector should be given complete exemption from the customs duty and other levies on imports of life-saving active ingredients.

Exports from the sector increased from `386 billion in 2008 to `775 billion in 2012 and are poised for a double digit growth.

The industry’s others recommendations include enhancement of weighted deduction on R&D expenses, including those outsourced and expenses on clinical trials. Besides, exemption of service tax, IT-related spend on development of processes and products are also sought.

Importantly, pharma companies sought early implementation of GST. “We are optimistic that the government will resolve issues related to amendment of the Constitution and other issues with the states to meet the industry’s request for early implementation of GST. We hope that the government will announce date of implementation of GST in the forthcoming Budget,” said Suchitra Ella, President, CII and Joint MD, Bharat Biotech International.

Besides, expanding the horizon of compulsory licensing to include new generation drugs, reimbursement of fee paid for regulatory approvals, creating a special scheme, like DEPB, to boost exports from the industry are some important elements the industry has sought.