Global consultant for CIL recast soon

Published: 01st January 2013 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2013 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Coal Ministry will appoint a global consultant to restructure state-run coal behemoth Coal India Limited (CIL). The consultant will look into issues like creation of separate entities that can pursue CIL’s goal of increasing productivity to bridge the demand and supply gap in coal production.

Coal Secretary SK Srivastava is learnt to have apprised the Prime Minister’s Office about hiring of a consultant. Earlier, at a high -evel meeting in October the matter regarding restructuring was discussed and the meeting was attended by the Coal Secretary.

On the recommendation of TL Shankar Committee to restructure CIL, the state-owned firm had asked for comments from consultancy firms like TCS and others.

India’s apex planning body the Planning Commission has also suggested spinning off CIL subsidiaries into separate entities so that each one of them could carry on its own goals  to bridge growing supply deficit of coal.

“The industry would be better served if the subsidiaries were spun off as separate public sector companies, encouraged to develop their own strategies of coal development including joint venture activities and acquisition of assets abroad,” the 12th Five-Year Plan document said.

The world’s largest coal miner CIL has subsidiaries including Bharat Coking Coal Ltd  (BCCL) Central Coalfields Ltd  (CCL) and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL).

The Planning Commission has estimated that the coal import could go up to 185 million tonnes  at the end of the 12th Plan based on total coal demand of 980 MT and domestic supply of 795 MT.

Imports could further increase if the domestic production does not grow by 8 per cent as projected. India’s coal output was 540 MT during 2011-12 against the demand of 640 MT.

