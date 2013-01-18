The government’s move to partially free up diesel prices by state-run fuel retailing companies evoked a mixed bag of reactions from India Inc.

While some analysts felt Thursday’s decision would help reduce the growing fiscal deficit, others felt it could stoke inflation in the short to mid-term, reasoning that any hike in diesel prices would have a cascading affect on inflation. Fuel is used on a large scale by farmers and the transportation sector. “It is better to make step-wise adjustments rather than a one-off large-scale adjustment. Earlier, when petrol prices were de-regulated, they hardly responded to market forces. Today’s announcement will depend on how frequently and how genuinely OMCs respond to market forces,” said Rupe Rege Nitsure of the Bank of Baroda.

Industry body Assocham said inflation would escalate if a price hike was not done in phases. “Oil companies should pass on the burden in phases, otherwise inflation will escalate and may become unacceptable to the masses,” Assocham secretary general D S Rawat warned.

At present, oil marketing firms namely Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum sell diesel, kerosene and cooking gas at government-set discounted prices. The shortfall for companies was being met by the government through direct cash subsidies.

According to estimates, these companies were currently losing a little over `9 per litre on the sale of subsidsed diesel. This meant a staggering Rs 94,000 crore worth diesel subsidies per annum in costs for the country’s exchequer. Fuel subsidy is considered one of the key factors affecting the country’s fiscal deficit, projected at 5.3 per cent.

YES Bank’s chief economist Shubhada Rao said, “The prevailing thought is there’s certainly a sense of inevitability considering the huge subsidy burden and the need to maintain the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio at 5.3 pc. In that context, there is inevitability of upward price adjustment in petroleum. The magnitude and timing will be worked out between the government and OMCs. But, we await clarity.”

Edelweiss, in a note, said although complete de-regulation was still far away, the partial price increases would have market participants factoring higher probability of deregulation. Auto major Maruti Suzuki said the move may not impact its Rs 1,700-crore investments for a diesel engine plant at Gurgaon, while M&M said the demand for petrol passenger cars in small and mid-range could increase.