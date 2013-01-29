Home Business

Adani Ports to divest 100% stake in Abbot Point

Published: 29th January 2013 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2013 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat-based Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it will divest the entire stake in Australia’s Abbot Point Coal Terminal to the Adani family. The company’s board has also given an in-principle approval to stake divestment.

The company had acquired a long term lease of 99 years for Abbot Point Coal Terminal in May 2011 for Australian dollars (AUD) 1.8 billion (about `9,000 crore) in an all cash deal.

“The divestment will be subject to requisite approvals, formalities and clearances at a valuation determined by an independent valuer,” the company’s CFO B Ravi said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the company has reported a 12.52% growth in consolidated net profit at `361.09 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2012 on the back of a 52% increase in sales. It had reported a net profit of `320.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter net sales of the company rose to `1,340.21 crore from `881.09 crore in the October-December quarter of FY12.

In the same quarter, Adani Power reported a higher consolidated net loss of `619 crore for the third quarter ending December, 2012 owing to higher imported coal prices. The private power producer had a consolidated net loss of `356.3 crore in the 2011 December quarter. “The latest quarterly loss was mainly due to higher imported coal prices and non-availability of transmission line,” Adani Power said in a statement.

However, the company’s consolidated total income in the December 2012 quarter increased to `1,884 crore from `1,079 crore in the same period last year.

“Our profitability was already impacted mainly by high coal cost due to high cost incidence of imported coal and due to change of law in coal exporting countries. In addition coal linkage and regular supply from the linkage of Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries is also a must to ensure smooth power generation at optimal cost at our near 10 GW capacity at three plants,” Prabal Banerji, CFO, Adani Power Business  said.

Also, the company’s board approved re-appointment of Rajesh S Adani as a managing director of the company for a period of five years starting from April 1, 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp