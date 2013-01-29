Adani Ports to divest 100% stake in Abbot Point

ENS Economic Bureau By

Gujarat-based Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it will divest the entire stake in Australia’s Abbot Point Coal Terminal to the Adani family. The company’s board has also given an in-principle approval to stake divestment.

The company had acquired a long term lease of 99 years for Abbot Point Coal Terminal in May 2011 for Australian dollars (AUD) 1.8 billion (about `9,000 crore) in an all cash deal.

“The divestment will be subject to requisite approvals, formalities and clearances at a valuation determined by an independent valuer,” the company’s CFO B Ravi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company has reported a 12.52% growth in consolidated net profit at `361.09 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2012 on the back of a 52% increase in sales. It had reported a net profit of `320.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter net sales of the company rose to `1,340.21 crore from `881.09 crore in the October-December quarter of FY12.

In the same quarter, Adani Power reported a higher consolidated net loss of `619 crore for the third quarter ending December, 2012 owing to higher imported coal prices. The private power producer had a consolidated net loss of `356.3 crore in the 2011 December quarter. “The latest quarterly loss was mainly due to higher imported coal prices and non-availability of transmission line,” Adani Power said in a statement.

However, the company’s consolidated total income in the December 2012 quarter increased to `1,884 crore from `1,079 crore in the same period last year.

“Our profitability was already impacted mainly by high coal cost due to high cost incidence of imported coal and due to change of law in coal exporting countries. In addition coal linkage and regular supply from the linkage of Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries is also a must to ensure smooth power generation at optimal cost at our near 10 GW capacity at three plants,” Prabal Banerji, CFO, Adani Power Business said.

Also, the company’s board approved re-appointment of Rajesh S Adani as a managing director of the company for a period of five years starting from April 1, 2013.