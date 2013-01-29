Trade ministers of India and Australia would review the progress made on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and discuss ways to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries in the 14th meeting of the Australia-India joint ministerial Commission on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation will be led by Trade and Commerce Minister Anand Sharma while the Australian delegation will be led by Craig Emerson.

During 2011-12, the bilateral trade between India and Australia stood at about $18 billion and the two countries have set a target to increase it to $40 billion by 2016.

“India is Australia’s fourth-largest export market but there is more we can do to develop the trade and investment relationship. JMC is an important opportunity to review progress with Anand Sharma on free trade negotiations,” Emerson said.

The Australian minister was speaking to reporters after the launch of the India edition of Australia’s ‘Unlimited’ magazine here.