The empowered committee of the state finance ministers on Tuesday demanded that the provision of declared goods on which the Centre has a monopoly to impose tax should be abolished.

“We want the provision of declared goods to be abolished as the states are autonomous to impose tax,” chairman of the empowered committee and deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi told mediapersons here. The Centre can include any goods or item under the category of declared goods.

The committee also wanted petroleum products to be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The 115th constitutional Bill pending with the parliamentary standing committee for the last two years does not have the provision. The empowered committee suggested that the GST council should be empowered to impose tax on petroleum products.

The GST council will be headed by the Union Finance Minister. Finance ministers from all states will be members of the council. The States also demanded that article 279 (b) of the constitutional amendment Bill having provision of dispute settlement authority should be deleted. The states wanted the GST council to evolve a mechanism to resolve disputes instead of the authority.

Modi said that there will be lower and upper limits of the GST rate.