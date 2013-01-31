India's per capita income increased by 4.7 percent to Rs.38,037 in 2011-12 as compared to Rs.36,342 in the previous year, the government data showed Thursday.



"The per capita income in real terms, i.e. at 2004-05 prices, is estimated at Rs.38,037 for 2011-12 as against Rs.36,342 in 2010-11, registering an increase of 4.7 percent during the year, as against an increase of 7.2 percent during the previous year," according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).



The per capita income at current prices is estimated at Rs.61,564 in 2011-12 as against Rs.54,151 for the previous year depicting a growth of 13.7 percent, as against an increase of 17.1 percent in the previous year, it said.