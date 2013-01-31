IOB net up 7.6% at Rs 116.50 crore

ENS Economic Bureau By

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has reported a 7.60 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 116.50 crore for the third quarter ended December 2012. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 108.27 crore in October-December quarter of 2011-12 fiscal.

Total income of the bank increased to Rs 5,846.98 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 5,015.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The interest income of the bank rose 16 per cent to `5,333.14 crore during the December quarter. It was Rs 4,604.26 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the quarter under review the net non-performing assets are pegged at 2.33 per cent of the total loans at the end of the October-December quarter as compared to 1.23 per cent in the year-ago period.

For nine-month period, the bank’s net profit fell by 2 per cent to Rs 508.36 crore from Rs 521.31 crore in the corresponding period of 2011.

Net interest income for nine-month period grew by 8 per cent to `3,956.02 crore from Rs 3,675.59 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2011, while non-interest income fell by 11 per cent to Rs 1,301.54 crore from `1,177.43 crore for the Apr-Dec 20011 period.