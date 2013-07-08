Starting this week, Indian IT companies begin the announcement of their performance for the first quarter of FY-14. With the Indian rupee hovering around the '60' mark, companies are likely to post better revenues.

The last few quarters in the IT industry, especially Bangalore-based Infosys and Wipro, have posted poor and below than expected results. The depreciation, according to analysts, would help Indian IT companies fare better in the upcoming quarters. However, analyst reports also concede that the topline could be affected by 60-80 bps. The US is the top destination for IT exports and according to IT industry body NASSCOM exports to grow by 12-14% in FY-14.

A 1% drop in currency translates to 30-35 basis points on the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation). “The depreciation will have a positive impact on revenues of IT companies. The impact will be seen in the immediate and upcoming quarters”, Mumbai-based IT analyst Ankita Somani said. While some companies are looking to insulate themselves against volatility through hedging, profits to companies are likely to come from unhedged risks.

NASSCOM admits that this volatility has short term benefits but long term ramifications could be unfavourable. The IT forum has forecasted IT here to grow between 12-14% for FY-14. “Though rupee is depreciating on one hand, operating costs due to visa restrictions and other caps would lead to higher costs,” an analyst with a brokerage firm said. The US immigration bill and cap on visas to India professionals going to the US is said to force India firms to raise share of local work force at higher costs when compared to India as well as an increase in subcontracting costs.

Wipro had earlier said that they will move to increase their percentage of local employees to nearly 50% from the existing 36%. Various analyst reports also indicate that the topline growth could be in the range of 0.5-3% while the US revenue growth could be as high as 3.5%.