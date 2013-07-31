Last date for filing income tax returns extended to August 5

PTI By

The government today extended the last date for filing of income tax returns by five days to August 5.



The due date, which was today, has been extended in wake of "unprecedented surge" in number of I-T returns being filed electronically.



"As a measure of taxpayers convenience, it has been decided to extend the due date of filing of returns from July 31, 2013 to August 5, 2013," the Finance Ministry said.



As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), there has been an unprecedented surge in number of returns being e-filed.



This year till July 30, about 92 lakh returns have been electronically filed, which is 46.8 per cent higher than the returns e-filed during the corresponding period last fiscal.