In the third acquisition in 10 months, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will buy Videocon Industries' 10 per cent stake in a giant gas field in Mozambique for about USD 2.5 billion.



ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of the state explorer, will buy Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1 Ltd's 10 per cent stake in the Rovuma-1 field for USD 2.475 billion, the company said in a statement.



Rovuma field may hold as much as 65 Trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of inplace gas reserves, more than 10 times the reserves in Reliance Industires' eastern offshore KG-D6 fields.



The two firms will form a new venture to acquire Videocon's unit. OVL will hold 60 per cent of the venture and OIL the remaining 40 per cent, the statement said.



The transaction is expected to close in the last quarter of 2013.



OVL-OIL need approval of the Mozambique and Indian government, regulatory permissions and existing partners in Rovuma-1 area waiving off their pre-emption rights for the deal to go through.



Since September last year, OVL has announced deals worth about USD 8.5 billion.



In March, it completed acquisition of Hess Corp's 2.7 per cent stake in Azerbaijan's largest oil field and an associated pipeline for USD 1 billion.



Last November, it announced a USD 5 billion purchase of ConocoPhillips's 8.4 per cent stake in Kazakhstan's Kashagan project, touted as the biggest oil find since the 1960s when it was discovered in 2000. It is awaiting Kazaksthan government's approval for the deal.



Rovuma-1 has the potential to become one of the world's largest LNG producing areas by 2018, the statement said.

Mozambique may hold 250 Tcf of gas reserves and OVL-OIL deal follows China National Petroleum Corp buying a 20 per cent stake in another block in the Rovuma area for USD 4.2 billion from Italy's Eni.



"OVL and OIL have signed a definitive agreement with Videocon Mauritius Energy Ltd to acquire 100 per cent of (its) shares in Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1 Ltd for USD 2475 million," the statement said.



The company holds 10 per cent participating interest in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique (Area 1).



"The acquisition is expected to be implemented via a newly incorporated entity, in which OVL and OIL are expected to hold a 60 per cent stake and a 40 per cent stake respectively," it said.



Area 1 covers about 2.6 million acres in the deep-water Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique and represents the largest gas discovery offshore East Africa with an estimated recoverable reserves of 35 to 65 Tcf.



"Area 1 has the potential to become one of the world's largest LNG producing hubs by 2018," it said.



The gas found in Offshore Area 1 is to be turned into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shipped to markets like India.



The plant in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique, is scheduled to start operating in 2018 with a capacity of 20 million tonnes of LNG per year.



The capacity will be split evenly between operators of Offshore Area-1 and Italian giant Eni, which is developing gas found in the neighbouring Offshore Area 4.



Anadarko Petroleum of US is the operator of Area-1 with 36.5 per cent while Videocon and a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) hold 10 per cent stake each. Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd is the second-biggest stakeholder with a 20 per cent interest.



Thai state oil company PTT Exploration and Production PCL has 8.5 per cent interest and Mozambique's state-owned ENH 15 per cent.