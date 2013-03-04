Slowdown leaves auto sector worried

The Indian automobile sector can do little to salvage downturn for the sector. With passenger cars expected to miss the paltry 0-1% growth rate as well as the 3-5% forecast (FY-13) for the entire sector, industry body has sought that that doubling of social sector schemes under the JNNRUM enabling purchase of 10,000 buses was a much needed step for revival of the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.

Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram had provided some relief to the CV segment but chose to ignore a considerable number of demands made by the Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM). But the forum is not as disappointed as they lauded efforts of reducing the excise duty on commercial vehicle chassis from 13-14% will give some respite to bus, truck body builders.

S Sandilya, president, SIAM said that the 2% excise cut will help in reigniting growth of the passenger vehicle segment where the off takes have significantly slowed down because of high interest rates of auto loans. In their pre-budget memorandum, SIAM presented a wish list of 13 demands, mostly to reduce excise duties to boost sales across segments. Contrary to their demands, the FM had increased excise duties from 27% to 30% on the high performing Sports Utility Vehicle segment, pegged to grow in the range of 56-64% this fiscal.

“The government should have looked at extending support to auto industry, which has been contributing, significantly to the GDP and could have formed a strategic pillar of industrial development”, Michael Perschke, Head, Audi India said reacting to the budget.

Lamenting the increase, he said that the hike will further dampen consumer sentiments.

However, some experts disagree that duty hike will have a big impact as projected by industry chambers.

“I do not agree that price and duty hike has such an impact. They translate to a few hundreds when EMIs are calculated”, Ajay Shephiya, auto analyst with Centrum Broking said. Adding to this, another expert with a global consulting firm said, "the rationale to tax SUVs more has been embellished with reasons, the segment sales will remain more or less unaffected or marginally affected".

“There is a hope that interest rates will be lowered again in the Monetary Review leading to lower interest rates in auto loans, also as the FM said that he would make certain announcements after the Finance Bill is passed”, an auto analyst told Express. He said that such initiatives would see some ‘green shoots of revival’.