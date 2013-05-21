Home Business

Infosys to challenge new tax demand of Rs 577 crore

Infosys is in the process of filing an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax after the latter claimed unpaid net tax dues of Rs 577 crore from the Bangalore-based software giant.

Indian Income tax authorities demanded dues for the year 2007-08 and 2008-09. Infosys, in an official statement said, “The assessment followed the order of the assessment year 2007-08 and 2008-09 that did not allow tax benefits on income from onsite software development and revenue from SEZ, disregarding the latest clarification issued by the CBDT vide circular No. 1/2013 dt 17.01.2013.”

It also stated that some of the tax benefits on income from software related development undertaken in overseas locations as well. Reports suggested that these were mainly on account of ‘disallowance of a portion of the deduction claimed by the company under section 10A of the Income Tax Act’. In a filing to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Infosys has said that the disallowance arose from certain expenses incurred in foreign currency being reduced from export turnover but not reduced total turnover.

The matter for Fy-05 to FY-09 are said to be pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals) Bangalore.

