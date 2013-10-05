Among other things India will sell power to it neighbour Bangladesh from Saturday through a new transmission line between the two nations.

Early last year, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, the trading arm of power producer NTPC, and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had inked an electricity purchase pact.

The sale of power would help Bangladesh to purchase power from India at cheaper rates than buying from rental plants in that country.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has partially financed the mega power transmission project, “Electricity will tomorrow begin to flow from India to Bangladesh through a new transmission line, marking South Asia's first-ever high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection between two countries,” ADB said.

Director General of ADB's South Asia Department Juan Miranda said the “groundbreaking link will help provide urgently needed power to Bangladesh”.

The project will over a period of time wheel as much as 1000 MW of power, but initially 250 MW will be wheeled out to Bangladesh in November 2013 and another 250 MW will be added by the end of 2013. The transmission line would link India's eastern power grid with the western electricity grid of Bangladesh.

“Testing of the sub-station installations has been ongoing since early September but the interconnection will begin operation starting October 5,” ADB said.

The multilateral lender said that from tomorrow, the trading arm of NTPC would commence supply to the Bangladesh Power Development Board under a government-to-government contract.

The interconnection on the Bangladesh side comprises 500 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) substation at Bheramara, about 27 kilometers in 400 kilovolt transmission lines from Bheramara to the Indian border and a link to the Bangladesh electricity grid.

ADB helped finance the $199 million interconnection facilities in Bangladesh with a $112 million loan. State-owned transmission utility Power Grid Corp built and financed the infrastructure on the Indian side.