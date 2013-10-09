The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) will take a call on the proposal submitted by Tata-Singapore Airline, which plans to invest $49 million for the proposed full service airline on October 18.

According to sources, the airline’s proposal will be taken by FIPB headed by Economic Affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram.

Tata Sons’ brand custodian and chief ethics officer Mukund G Rajan had said they were hopeful of getting government approvals for the proposal.

Tata-Singapore Airline had in 1997 approached the Indian government to start an airline, but the proposed carrier failed to take off as the government was keen to save the state-run Indian carriers from competition.

Besides FIPB, the Tata-SIA venture will need approvals from agencies such as DGCA, tax department and other ministries.

Substantial ownership and effective control of the proposed airline will be with Tatas, according to the proposal before FIPB.

The Tatas already have a partnership with Malaysian carrier AirAsia for a low-cost airline that’s likely to start operating in India later this year.

The venture, to be called Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, will have Tata Sons as the majority partner with a 51 per cent stake, while Singapore Airlines will hold a 49 per cent stake.