The Ministry of Finance will take a call on Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) proposal for tie-up with Tatas to set up a full-service airline as well as 29 other foreign direct investment applications on Friday.

As per the FIPB agenda, the SIA’s proposal along with 29 other FDI applications will be taken up for decision on October 18.

According to latest estimates, during the April-July period, FDI inflow grew by 20 per cent to $7.05 billion from $5.90 billion in the same period last fiscal.

It may be mentioned that SIA approached the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram, for permission to invest $49 million in the proposed venture with Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group firms.

The proposed venture -- Tata SIA Airlines Ltd -- is expected to have Tata Sons as the majority partner with 51 per cent stake and the remaining 49 per cent will be with SIA and both firms are expected to set up the airline with an initial investment of $100 million.

According to sources, SIA will have a minority representation on the board and ‘will not be in a position to have ‘de-facto’ control over the Board.”

Meanwhile, among the other FDI proposals, eight proposals are related to pharma sector including Castleton Investment Ltd, Mauritius - GlaxoSmithKline Pte Ltd, Dastag UK, Perrigo API India Pvt Ltd and Intal Pharmaceuticals.

FIPB will also take up the applications of SingTel Global (India), a subsidiary of Singapore-based telecom firm -- SingTel. MY Mobile Payment, DLF Limitless Developers, Religare Enterprises, DA Vinci GmbH, Berlin and Federal Bank, are some of the other proposals to be taken by the FIPB.