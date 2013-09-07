Faced with the spiralling import bill for oil, External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid said on Friday that the government will be unveiling a comprehensive programme to curb fuel consumption on September 16.

Last month, petrol price was hiked by Rs 2.35 per litre and diesel by 50 paise, which led to widespread criticism from the Opposition in Parliament and on the streets.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had reportedly asked the oil ministry to shave off $25 billion in the current fiscal year from India’s oil import bill.

“No matter what happens, we will have to cut down on fuel consumption,” the External Affairs Minister said on Friday, adding, “You can’t keep subsiding costs of fuel and not restrict the use of the fuel”.

Khurshid said, increasingly, people are realising the ‘inevitability’ of moving away from government-controlled prices. “That’s beginning to happen, but it has political implications.

The government is considering a number of measures like a mega oil conservation campaign. At the same time, consideration is being given to Oil Minister Veerappa Moily’s suggestion to increase imports of Iranian oil, which India pays for in rupees.

This week, the Oil Ministry had to do some urgent firefighting, when media reported that Moily had suggested the closing down of petrol pumps between 8 pm to 8 am.

A formal statement had to be issued stating that the government had not considered the idea, after it got wide ridicule from different opposition groups.