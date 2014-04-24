The total sales tax collection in Haryana in the last financial year was Rs.22,988 crore and Gurgaon topped the list by collecting Rs.4,500 crore, an official said Wednesday.



Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner Dilbag Singh told media persons that during 2013-14, the total sales tax collection was 16.23 percent more than that of the previous year.



In 2012-13, Rs.19,185 crore in tax was collected.