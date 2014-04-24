The soaring prices have given a ray of hope to ginger farmers of Kerala who had witnessed a volatile market last season.

Currently, the commodity is trading at Rs 5,000-5,300 per bag (60 kg), while the price was around Rs 3,000-3,200 per bag a month ago. During the corresponding period last year, the crop traded at Rs 4,000 a bag.

The sudden spike in the price is the outcome of the high demand triggered by shortfall in production, said officials at the Spices Board.

Various diseases and the adverse weather in Nepal, the third largest ginger producer in the world, and a reduction in acreage in Northern states have led to the limited availability of ginger. The move of large-scale farmers to hold back a substantial chunk of their produce, anticipating higher price, has also contributed to the rise in price, said trade analysts.

Ginger prices were on a roller coaster last year, hitting a record of Rs 8,500 per bag in the local market during the May-June period due to lesser availability of the commodity.