GORAKHPUR : Alleging non-cooperation by state governments in acting against hoarders, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said problems are being encountered in taming inflation due to this factor.

Prices of tomato, onion and potato generally shoot up between July and September every year, the Consumer Affairs and Food minister told reporters here last night.

Hoarding was also one of the reasons behind the price spiral of consumer goods, he said when asked about increase in prices of vegetables.

Referring to the meeting with the state Food Ministers to stabilise prices, Paswan said no positive response was received in this direction.

On action against hoarders, he flayed the UP government alleging they were not sensitive towards the problem.