MUMBAIi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) helped Tata Motors to more than triple its net profit to Rs 5,398 crore for the three months ended June 30 compared with Rs 1,726 crore in the year ago quarter. Its consolidated revenue rose to Rs 64,683 crore during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 46,796 crore a year ago. The company could achieve the performance despite continuing weak operating and economic environment in the standalone business that was more than offset by strong demand for new products, growth in volumes and better product mix at JLR.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors continued with its tepid performance. Sales and exports of commercial and passenger vehicles declined 28% over last year, and revenue fell to Rs 7, 705 crore (Rs 9,105 crore). standalone net profit plunged to Rs 394 crore (Rs 703 crore).

“We are passing through uncertain times though over the past four to five months every month has been better than the previous one,’’ said C Ramakrishnan, CFO of the company. The company plans to launch its new model of sedan Zest on Tuesday.