NEW DELHI: Signalling a positive shift in India's textile export, the country shipped $36.69 during 2013 from $32.88 billion in 2012, up 11.58 percent.

According to the Textiles Ministry, $39.31 billion worth of textile, clothing and handicrafts, during 2013-14 up 12.58 percent percent.

The country had shipped textile, clothing and handicrafts worth $34.93 billion during April-March, 2012-13.

Exports of clothing and textiles roped in foreign currency inflows of $35.42 billion during April-May, 2014-15, up 12.75 percent from $31.62 billion during 2012-13.

Figures obtained from Foreign Trade Statistics of India and Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), Kolkata, the exports of clothing and textiles stood at $32.94 billion in 2011-12.

Statistics from Global Trade Information Service showed that China's textile exports grew to $274.05 billion during 2013 from $246.12 billion during calendar 2012.

European Unions' textile exports grew to $56.11 billion from $53.057 and US's $26.76 from $26.56 billion in the like period.

The Textile Ministry said that the government is helping the industry by exploring new markets by holding exhibitions in Russian Federation, Israel, Eastern Europe, Latin American countries and other non-traditional markets.

"Government is providing grants under market access initiative and market development assistance scheme for this purpose," the ministry said.