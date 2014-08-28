NEW DELHI: State-owned power generator, NTPC said government’s initiatives in the power sector will help it provide round-the-clock power to every household in India but raised concerns about the ill-health of state-electricity boards.

In his address to shareholders, NTPC CMD Arup Roy Choudhury said the new government’s strong focus on tapping all possible sources also opens up new business opportunities for the company.

“The new government’s vision of providing 24X7 power to each household translates into robust growth opportunities amid challenges for the sector,” he said at its AGM.

Roy Choudhury said creation of Telangana leads to further opportunities for power entities to set up new power projects. NTPC has the mandate to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in the new state.

NTPC has an installed generation capacity of 43,128 MW and is now looking to increase its green energy portfolio and currently and has installed renewable capacity of 95 MW.

About the challenges faced Choudhury said high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses as well as poor financial health of state distribution companies as concerns.

“Several measures have been introduced by the government which include R-APDRP scheme focused to reduce the AT&C losses to below 15 per cent level,” he said.

To help cash-strapped state discoms, the government is already working on a Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP).

“Some states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, have already started implementation of FRP. There has also been strategic rethink about the effectiveness of FRP and the ways and means to make such measure really effective,” Choudhury added.

(With agency inputs)