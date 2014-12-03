MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue guidelines on electronic commerce (e-commerce) transactions, a senior official said here Wednesday.



Not elaborating on the concerns the RBI has on e-commerce transactions, RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan said the central bank has some concerns and it would soon come out with guidelines governing e-commerce transactions.



He was speaking to reporters on the margins of National Payments Excellence Awards 2014 function here organised by National Payments Corporation of India.



Voices are being raised on the pricing policy of online retailers.



According to Khan, the current account deficit of the country is reasonably comfortable.