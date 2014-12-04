Hike in Excise Duty on Petrol to Fund Welfare Schemes: Pradhan

Home Business

The government on Wednesday said that the excise duty hike in petrol and diesel was essentially to fund the welfare schemes of the government.

Expressing concern over tardy registration of DBTL in Odisha, Dharmendra said the process should be expedited so that it is completed by March 2015. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said that the excise duty hike in petrol and diesel was essentially to fund the welfare schemes of the government and “did not go into the pockets of some people as it did under the UPA regime.”

The Government on Tuesday raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 2.25 per litre and by Rs 1 a litre on diesel but retail pump rates will not be increased as oil firms decided to absorb the duty change for the time being.

The second excise duty hike in three weeks will help raise an additional Rs 4,000 crore in four months to March as the government seeks to take advantage of a slump in global oil prices to shore up its revenues without stoking inflation.

International crude prices were $107 per barrel when the NDA government came to power in May. It went up to $115-117 per barrel at the height of Iraq crisis but have since retreated to below $70, he said at an Assocham event here.

The slump led to petrol prices being cut seven times since August and diesel on three occasions in last one-and-half-months, he said.

Brent crude, the benchmark grade for more than half of the world's oil, have dropped to $68.34 a barrel, the lowest level since October 2009.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the BJP government inherited “empty coffers” besides revenue deficit of Rs 70,000 crore.

“Should the government of India close down welfare schemes? Will they remain a lip service to people?

The oil minister attacked the Congress and other Opposition parties and said those protesting the hike demonstrated “mental bankruptcy.”

The Opposition has slammed the government over hike in excise duty instead of passing benefits of lower crude prices to consumers. The Government expects to raise over Rs 10,000 crore of additional revenue in current fiscal by these hikes.

Pradhan earlier said if international oil prices continue to slide, the benefit will certainly be passed on to consumers.

