NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late on Wednesday evening approved the Insurance Amendment Bill with a 49 per cent composite foreign investment cap.

After incorporating the changes as suggested by the Select Parliamentary Committee on the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2008, the government will table the Bill in Parliament.

The hike in foreign investment limit is estimated to attract about `25,000 crore of overseas funds in the sector. At present only 26 per cent FDI is allowed in insurance companies.

Once cleared by both the Houses, the enhanced FDI limit in the insurance sector will give consumers a wide range of products to choose from. According to market sources, the products would be on par with the best that are now available globally.

Enumerating the rationale behind allowing enhanced FDI in the otherwise regulated sector, the select committee report said “the proposed amendments are aimed at bringing improvement and revision of the laws relating to insurance business in changed scenario of increasing private participation. It also incorporates certain provisions to provide the sectoral watchdog (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) with flexibility to discharge its functions effectively and efficiently.”

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Bill for consideration and passage next week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Select Committee in its report to the Rajya Sabha had suggested hike in composite foreign investment limit in insurance sector to 49 per cent, which would include foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as portfolio investment.

“The committee recommends that the composite cap of 49 per cent should be inclusive of all forms of foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investments,” the report said.

The Congress support for the Bill is crucial as the ruling NDA does not have majority in the Upper House.

Sources said, the Bill may not have a smooth ride in the Rajya Sabha with certain political parties opposing further opening of the insurance sector to foreign investment.