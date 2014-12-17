MUMBAI: Investors rattled the country’s stocks, bonds and currency markets on Tuesday, pushing the Sensex to its lowest in eight weeks, and the rupee to its lowest level since November 2013, amid falling crude oil prices and widening trade deficit. While the trigger was fired by overseas investors responding to global trends and events, the weak spots of India’s macro-economic fundamentals too got exposed.

Russian stocks plunged, its currency Ruble dropped by 10 per cent to a record low against the US dollar, followed by a sharp increase in key interest rate to 17 per cent from 10.5 per cent by the Russian central bank to prevent further decline in its currency. This was Russia’s biggest interest rate increase since 1998. Ruble has depreciated to half its value against the US dollar.

Brent crude oil prices fell to less than $59 per barrel, its lowest level since 2009. Brent crude has almost halved from its 2014 high of $115 per barrel. Crude oil prices fell further making it tougher for Russia, which is the world’s second biggest exporter of crude oil after Saudi Arabia.

Adding to the suspense, the US Federal Reserve is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the world’s biggest economy and when it should begin raising interest rates.

The Sensex plunged 538 points to 26,781 points, with 10 of its 12 sectoral indices in the red (see chart). The benchmark has declined 1,778 points in December so far. Broader NSE Nifty also tanked by 1.85 per cent or 152 points to 8,067.60 at close.

This is the weakest closing for Sensex since October 29. Tuesday’s fall is also the worst since September 3, 2013 when the BSE index tumbled by 651 points.

Traders attributed the steep fall in financial markets to selloff in international bourses, triggered by crude oil crashing to fresh multi-year lows, weaker-than-estimated Chinese manufacturing data and a rate hike in Russia which all raised concerns over global economy.

Besides falling emerging markets, also weighing on investor’s mind is India’s weak IIP growth, an absence of concrete government measures to revive the economy, a central bank firm on reigning in inflation and steadfastly refusing to cut rates, and an unruly Parliament that’s supposed to approve key economic reforms.

“It’s a correction that was overdue,’’ said Nilesh Sathe, the chief executive officer of LIC Mutual Fund. “The Sensex shouldn’t fall more than one per cent in the normal course. Then, it could be a good time for investors to enter.’’

Factors such as approval of the insurance Bill by Parliament and lowering of interest rates in the first quarter by the Reserve Bank of India should help the markets, he said.

Re fall worries Govt

Meanwhile, the rupee fell to its lowest level since November 2013. The local currency fell to 63.53, a fall of 59 paise. A key factor pushing the rupee down was strengthening of the dollar in global markets. Other emerging market currencies have declined against the greenbacks.

Adding to the nervousness is the widening of India’s current account deficit and trade deficit. CAD widened to 2.1 per cent of the GDP, compared with 1.2 per cent a year earlier, and 1.7 per cent in the earlier quarter. India’s trade deficit widened to the most since May 2013, mainly since gold imports rose significantly.

The issue of widening of current account deficit can be tackled by the government by curbing import of gold, which is the most significant factor, said Nilesh Sathe, the CEO of LIC Mutual Fund.

The government is concerned at the rupee’s decline. Commerce Secretary Rajiv Kher told reporters the government would get uncomfortable if the Indian currency stayed weaker than 62 for long.

“The exchange price has come down to 63. As the Secretary of the Department of Commerce I feel that the rupee if it goes further down, or stays for too long at this point, it should give me a reason to feel a little concerned,” Kher told reporters in New Delhi. He described the range between 60 to 62 as a “good level”, adding that the government will become “uncomfortable” if it crosses that band, PTI reported.

Persistent capital outflows too weighed on the rupee while steep fall in US dollar overseas could not impact rupee, a forex dealer said.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out $63.48 million on Monday, as per Securities and Exchange Board of India data.

Bonds face heat

Bonds too felt the heat of selling, mainly from foreign investors. From sales in corporate bonds, the selling moved to government bonds. The yield on 10-year government bonds rose to 7.99 per cent, rising almost 15 basis points. The yields had steadily tumbled over the past few months on optimism that RBI will begin cutting rates in 2015. The slowing of WPI inflation to zero and CPI to below 6 per cent boosted the confidence that RBI has overcome inflation for good.