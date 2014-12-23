MUMBAI: A day after it rallied by 330 points, a benchmark index of Indian equities markets Tuesday came under heavy selling pressure during the late afternoon trade session and was down over 150 points or 0.57 percent.



Ironically, the market barometer had opened in green and made healthy gains of about 150 points during the pre-afternoon trade session.



All sector-based indices of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were trading in the red except for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Selling pressure took place in metal, capital goods, consumer durables, bank and information technology (IT) sectors.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 27,733.12 points, was trading at 27,544.96 points (at 2.40 p.m.), down 156.83 points or 0.57 percent from its previous day's close at 27,701.79 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 27,851.10 points and a low of 27,475.13 points in the trade so far.



The S&P BSE metal index fell by 198.36 points, capital goods index was lower by 179.03 points, consumer durables index decreased by 135.21 points, bank index declined by 130 points and IT index slipped by 87.15 points.



However, FMCG index was higher by 17.05 points.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading in the red. It was down 41.35 points or 0.50 percent at 8,282.65 points.