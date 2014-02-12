A benchmark index of Indian equities markets gained 125.57 points or 0.62 percent in the pre-noon trade Wednesday.

Good buying was observed in banking index (bankex), capital goods and oil and gas sectors, while selling pressure was seen in metal sector.

The 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 20,449.83 points, was trading at 20,488.94 points in the pre-noon session, up 125.57 points or 0.62 percent from the previous day's close at 20,363.37 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 20,516.60 points and a low of 20,429.83 points during the trade so far.

The S&P BSE bankex went up by 150.18 points, capital goods index gained 102.28 points and oil and gas index augmented by 115.29 points. However, metal index dropped by 120.19 points.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading gained 34.45 points or 0.57 percent at 6,097.15 points.